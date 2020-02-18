Quick links

'Mentality monsters' - Some Liverpool fans loved 'excellent' 18-year-old's performance

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jake Cain of Liverpool and Terry Taylor of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers U18 Premier League match at...
These Liverpool fans were raving over Jake Cain after his U23s performance.

Jake Cain of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Jake Cain impressed these Liverpool fans during the U23's 2-1 win against Wolves on Monday night.

The 18-year-old managed to score in the 90th minute to give the Reds a late victory in typical Liverpool fashion, which seemed to please these supporters even more.

 

Cain played in the senior side during the FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury, where the midfielder managed to play all 90 minutes for the Reds.

The young Englishman has also been exposed to some solid competition in the Youth League, playing against the likes of Napoli, RB Salzburg and Genk's academy sides - which is valuable experience the 18-year-old can hopefully take with him going forward.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jake Cain of Liverpool with Scott Golbourne of Shrewsbury Town during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town at...

He's yet to play in the Premier League this season, but with Jurgen Klopp's side already opening up a ginormous gap between themselves and Manchester City, perhaps Liverpool will look to rotate the side to give more senior players a rest. 

If that does happen, academy prospects like Cain could be in the running for some senior league minutes, which would do wonders for their individual progression as players.

These Liverpool supporters were already impressed with what they saw from the 18-year-old and took to social media to praise him.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jake Cain of Liverpool looks on as fans of Shrewsbury Town let off yellow flares and smoke bombs during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury at Anfield on...

