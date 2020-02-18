'Mentality monsters' - Some Liverpool fans loved 'excellent' 18-year-old's performance

These Liverpool fans were raving over Jake Cain after his U23s performance.

Jake Cain impressed these Liverpool fans during the U23's 2-1 win against Wolves on Monday night.

The 18-year-old managed to score in the 90th minute to give the Reds a late victory in typical Liverpool fashion, which seemed to please these supporters even more.

Cain played in the senior side during the FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury, where the midfielder managed to play all 90 minutes for the Reds.

The young Englishman has also been exposed to some solid competition in the Youth League, playing against the likes of Napoli, RB Salzburg and Genk's academy sides - which is valuable experience the 18-year-old can hopefully take with him going forward.

He's yet to play in the Premier League this season, but with Jurgen Klopp's side already opening up a ginormous gap between themselves and Manchester City, perhaps Liverpool will look to rotate the side to give more senior players a rest.

If that does happen, academy prospects like Cain could be in the running for some senior league minutes, which would do wonders for their individual progression as players.

These Liverpool supporters were already impressed with what they saw from the 18-year-old and took to social media to praise him.

