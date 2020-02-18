Quick links

Martin Keown raves about two Liverpool players who are so fast that it is 'frightening'

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates with Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool after scoring their second goal to make the score 2-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and...
Liverpool have the best defensive record in the Premier League this term, having let in just 15 goals all campaign.

Virgil van Dijk (4) of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road, Norwich on Saturday 15th February 2020.

Martin Keown has told the Daily Mail that the pace of Liverpool defensive duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez is ‘frightening’ for other Premier League sides.

Van Dijk and Gomez have partnered up at the back to great affect for Liverpool in recent weeks.

Gomez dropped out of Liverpool’s team for much of the first half of the season, but he has come back into Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up to great affect lately.

And Keown thinks that getting past Gomez and Van Dijk is a hugely difficult challenge, as they are both so fast.

 

“Gomez is back,” Keown said.

“Dutchman Van Dijk is 28 while England’s Gomez is 22 — and their talents are very similar.

“Their pace is frightening and they ooze class in the way they travel round the pitch.”

Joe Gomez of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Most Premier League sides have struggled to break down Liverpool’s defence this term, with Klopp’s men boasting the best record in the division.

Liverpool have let in just 15 goals in the league all campaign, with their defensive record being a major factor in their success.

Gomez and Van Dijk look set to be in action again later this evening, when Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in what looks set to be a hugely difficult test.

