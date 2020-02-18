Manager's comments highlight potential transfer domino effect involving two Rangers striker targets

Rangers may be in the market for a striker this summer.

Rangers brought in a striker on deadline day as Florian Kamberi arrived at Ibrox, but it may still be a position for the Gers to look at this summer.

Kamberi is only on loan until the end of the season, whilst Alfredo Morelos is bound to attract interest and Jermain Defoe is now 37 and will need to be managed carefully.

Steven Gerrard will surely have strikers on his radar for the summer, and two players allegedly on the radar could be involved in something of a domino effect.

Earlier this season, the Daily Record noted that Rangers want Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, who has hit 27 goals for his club this season.

Additionally, the Glasgow Evening Times suggested that Rangers are also tracking Dunfermline star Kevin Nisbet, whose goal tally for the season is now up to 22 in just 30 games.

However, Rangers may now be paying attention to Dundee United's plans, after boss Robbie Neilson not only told The Courier that his bid for Nisbet on deadline day was rejected, but he'd like a summer move to be resurrected – most likely if Shankland goes.

This could set the wheels in motion really; Rangers moving for Shankland may free up space for Dundee United to sign Nisbet as his replacement, whilst if Shankland stays put at Tannadice, Nisbet's most likely destination may be ruled out.

The futures of the two young Scottish strikers now seem to be interlinked to some extent, and the fate of one Rangers target may just impact the likelihood of the Gers signing the other this summer.