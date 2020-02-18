Quick links

'Love him so much' - Some Liverpool fans want 'quality' 28-year-old to stay

Brian Heffernan
Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 7, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Some of these Liverpool fans would like the club to keep hold of Nathaniel Clyne.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY) Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool competes with Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund during the pre-season friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and...

Nathaniel Clyne hasn't played a single competitive match for Liverpool this season, which is mainly down to the 28-year-old being sidelined due to an ACL injury.

Premier Injuries is yet to give a predicted return date for the full-back, but the only real prospects Clyne has to look forward to when returning is likely playing backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The English international spent the 2018/19 season on loan with fellow Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, playing 15 matches for the Cherries during his short time at the club.

 

Some of these fans have suggested that the Reds should keep Clyne around as a backup for Alexander-Arnold. 

The 28-year-old has just over four months left on his current Liverpool contract and with West Ham being linked to the full-back by multiple sources in January - it would seem likely that Clyne has no place at Anfield.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool during a training session at Notre Dame Stadium on July 18, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana.

The rise of Trent has defiantly impacted Clyne's Liverpool future, with the 21-year-old playing 26 Premier League matches and getting 10 league assists so far this season.

These are stats that the fringe full-back simply can't compete with, which shouldn't be looked as a negative on the 28-year-old's part, as he's trying to dethrone currently one of the best right-backs in world football.

There was lots of love from the Anfield supporters and some even want to see the club extend his deal, making Clyne a backup player.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Andy Robertson and Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool during a training session on July 17, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana.

