'Love him so much' - Some Liverpool fans want 'quality' 28-year-old to stay

Some of these Liverpool fans would like the club to keep hold of Nathaniel Clyne.

Nathaniel Clyne hasn't played a single competitive match for Liverpool this season, which is mainly down to the 28-year-old being sidelined due to an ACL injury.

Premier Injuries is yet to give a predicted return date for the full-back, but the only real prospects Clyne has to look forward to when returning is likely playing backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The English international spent the 2018/19 season on loan with fellow Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, playing 15 matches for the Cherries during his short time at the club.

Some of these fans have suggested that the Reds should keep Clyne around as a backup for Alexander-Arnold.

The 28-year-old has just over four months left on his current Liverpool contract and with West Ham being linked to the full-back by multiple sources in January - it would seem likely that Clyne has no place at Anfield.

The rise of Trent has defiantly impacted Clyne's Liverpool future, with the 21-year-old playing 26 Premier League matches and getting 10 league assists so far this season.

These are stats that the fringe full-back simply can't compete with, which shouldn't be looked as a negative on the 28-year-old's part, as he's trying to dethrone currently one of the best right-backs in world football.

There was lots of love from the Anfield supporters and some even want to see the club extend his deal, making Clyne a backup player.

Love him so much. One of the better performers in the team before TAA came in. So sad his career has stalled. — Hendo Mania (@__Hendo_) February 18, 2020

Solid backup until the end of the season — Jersey Todd (@JerseyTodd) February 18, 2020

He was immense for us in 15/16 and I will always remember Edwin for that. He'd be a brilliant backup for Trent, but I think he'll move on and I wish him all the best. — Tobias (@LFCTobias) February 18, 2020

Why not use him if need be until summer? We know he’s a good player. — Chad Miller (@ChadwickLFC) February 18, 2020

Without Injury can be quality back up to Trent — Rhys (@rhys_stabler) February 18, 2020

Fantastic back up right back — Anfield Dalglish (@AnfieldDalglish) February 18, 2020