Love Dot Com cast: Get to know Brave Williams and Tobias Truvillion

Love Dot Com: the Social Experiment is the latest addition to Netflix’s rom-com films.

The movie casts Brave Williams and Tobias Truvillion as the leading characters, so let’s get to know the main stars of the movie.

The romantic comedy centres on Brave and Tobias’ characters Shelby Quinn and Greg Jeffries. Shelby is a vegan chef, while Greg is a business developer.

As well as focusing on their complicated romantic relationship, the movie also sees Shelby and the hilariously-awful advice she gets from her close friends.

So who are the movie’s main stars Brave Williams and Tobias Truvillion?

Meet Brave Williams

Brave Williams is an actress and singer from Baltimore, Maryland.

She co-founded the girl band RichGirl which has several Billboard hits, including singles such as 24’s and He Aint With Me Now.

Apart from her singing career, Brave has landed a number of movie roles including in 2013’s The Start Up and the 2016 TV movie Bad Dad Rehab.

Apart from her singing career, Brave has landed a number of movie roles including in 2013's The Start Up and the 2016 TV movie Bad Dad Rehab.

Brave can be found on Instagram under the handle of @bmorebrave.

Meet Tobias Truvillion

Tobias Truvillion is a 44-year-old actor and model, born in Queens, New York.

Tobias has made guest appearances in TV shows like Law & Order, Playmaker and Third Watch.

But his acting career really kicked off after landing his acting gig on ABC’s soap One Life to Live.

In 2016, the actor portrayed music producer D-Major in Empire where he was romantically involved with Jussie Smollett’s character Jamal.

Tobias can be followed on Instagram under the name of @tobiastruvillion. Tobias keeps a vegan diet.

The duo on Netflix's Love Dot Com

Brave and Tobias portray the exact opposites in the Netflix movie. Brave’s Shelby is a young and rebellious chef who has the mission to renovate her local community.

Greg, however, is an established and successful developer who’s passionate about his corporate job.

Of course, what’s left for Shelby and Greg is to see whether they can work their differences and still stay in love.