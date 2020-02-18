Quick links

Leipzig suffer triple blow ahead of Spurs clash, could play into Mourinho's hands

Ibrahima Konate (L) of Leipzig challenges for the ball with Wesley of Aston Villa during the pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Aston Villa at Red Bull Arena on August 3,...
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side are set to take on a RB Leipzig side who are depleted in numbers at the back.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Koeln at Red Bull Arena on November 23, 2019 in Leipzig, Germany.

Tottenham Hotspur could benefit from RB Leipzig’s struggles at centre-back on Wednesday evening.

Spurs are due to meet the German side in the first knockout stage of the Champions League, in what looks set to be a tricky encounter for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Leipzig have been in excellent form in Germany this season, and look a real threat.

 

However, Julian Nagelsmann's team are currently suffering a real crisis at the back, which could benefit Tottenham.

Leipzig look set to be without their three first choice centre-backs in midweek, which leaves Nagelsmann with a major dilemma.

Both Ibrahima Konate and Willi Orban are out until at least March with injury, while Dayot Upamecano is suspended.

Tottenham will surely be looking to exploit Leipzig’s weakness at the back now, and will want to rack up the goals in Germany.

Leipzig do have other players who can play at centre-back, with Nordi Mukiele and Ethan Ampadu potential options.

But the young duo are not at their most comfortable in central defence, and against the attacking might of Tottenham it could be a big challenge for them to cope.

