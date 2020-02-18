Lee Clark names three Newcastle players who just aren't Premier League quality

Newcastle United have somehow avoided a Premier League relegation battle despite having Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto as their strikers.

Lee Clark has expressed his doubts about the misfiring Newcastle United trio of Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto, telling Love Sport Radio that the goal-shy centre-forwards are well below the level required for a Premier League team.

Steve Bruce has been lambasted by pundits and fans aplenty in recent months for some less-than-exhilarating tactics, with his Newcastle side parking a whole convoy of busses in front of their goalline at times.

But what else can the Magpies boss do? With Joelinton, Gayle and Muto his only options for the number nine position, Bruce would be on a hiding to nothing if he tried to outgun almost any Premier League team.

Between them, the three strikers set Newcastle back a combined £60 million with Joelinton, the club’s £40 million record signing, notching just once in 26 Premier League matches.

So no wonder Magpies legend Clark has been less than impressed.

“Those three players haven’t exactly set the world alight to be honest with you. They just haven’t been up to the standard that is required, it’s as simple as that. It’s not because of lack of effort, the whole three of them try extremely hard,” said Clark, who believes Bruce does not get the credit he deserves throughout English football.

“They just aren’t up to the level that is required of being a top quality number nine in the Premier League in this day and age.”

As it stands, Jonjo Shelvey is the only member of Bruce’s squad to score more than two goals in the top-flight this season. The Newcastle boss could really do with Andy Carroll, who looked a real threat in the autumn, recovering from yet another injury blow as soon as possible.

Then again, the pony-tailed prodigal son is yet to open his account across 14 matches since his return to St James’ Park.