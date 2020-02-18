Keane claims Klopp hasn't coached Liverpool's £20m man, he's shown no improvements

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has actually done a solid job when called upon this term.

Roy Keane has jokingly suggested on Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp didn’t coach Dejan Lovren, who was once signed for £20 million (BBC Sport).

Liverpool have stormed ahead in the Premier League this term, with Klopp’s side currently 25 points clear at the top of the table.

Klopp has received huge praise for the work he has done on Liverpool’s team.

But Keane suggests that Liverpool wouldn’t have had the success they have so far without the big-money signings of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

“If you took the keeper out they’d be a lot less of a team,” Keane said.

“We saw over the last few years when Liverpool were pretty good going forward, we never thought they were going to win the big prizes unless they bought a centre-half and a keeper.

“Guess what? That’s what they have done. I don’t know why Klopp wasn’t coaching Lovren and all these boys. For what a great coach he was, he still had to go and buy a few players.”

Alisson and Van Dijk have been two of Liverpool’s star performers this term.

The Reds have the best defensive record in the league, having let in just 15 goals all campaign.

Alisson actually missed a chunk of the season with injury, but even during his time on the sidelines, Liverpool did not lose a domestic match.

Liverpool are next in action later this evening, when they take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.