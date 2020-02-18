Quick links

Keane claims Klopp hasn't coached Liverpool's £20m man, he's shown no improvements

Roy Keane looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on December 03, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has actually done a solid job when called upon this term.

Jurgen Klopp manager

Roy Keane has jokingly suggested on Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp didn’t coach Dejan Lovren, who was once signed for £20 million (BBC Sport).

Liverpool have stormed ahead in the Premier League this term, with Klopp’s side currently 25 points clear at the top of the table.

Klopp has received huge praise for the work he has done on Liverpool’s team.

But Keane suggests that Liverpool wouldn’t have had the success they have so far without the big-money signings of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

 

“If you took the keeper out they’d be a lot less of a team,” Keane said.

“We saw over the last few years when Liverpool were pretty good going forward, we never thought they were going to win the big prizes unless they bought a centre-half and a keeper.

“Guess what? That’s what they have done. I don’t know why Klopp wasn’t coaching Lovren and all these boys. For what a great coach he was, he still had to go and buy a few players.”

Josh Laurent of Shrewsbury Town and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury,...

Alisson and Van Dijk have been two of Liverpool’s star performers this term.

The Reds have the best defensive record in the league, having let in just 15 goals all campaign.

Alisson actually missed a chunk of the season with injury, but even during his time on the sidelines, Liverpool did not lose a domestic match.

Liverpool are next in action later this evening, when they take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

