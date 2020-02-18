Keane adamant who Sir Alex would pick from 'outstanding' Liverpool ace & 1999 treble-winner

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane were selecting their combined XI from this current Liverpool side and Manchester United's treble-winning team of 1999.

Roy Keane is adamant that Sir Alex Ferguson would pick Gary Neville over the 'outstanding' Trent Alexander-Arnold if he was picking his own combined XI of this current Liverpool side and Manchester United's treble-winning team of 1999.

Speaking to Monday Night Football on Sky Sports (17/02/2020 at 7 pm start), Carragher shared why Liverpool's young right-back would get ahead of his now fellow Sky colleague if it was being judged on the 1999 season alone and this current campaign. But Keane wasn't seemingly on board, as he was siding towards his former Man United teammate.

“We have to be judging it on this season alone,” Carragher told MNF. “Manchester United players have had great careers, looking at the Liverpool players it's just this season.

“I don't think Gary Neville has had a season like Alexander-Arnold. Gary Neville didn't have that influence on that Manchester United team than TAA has on that Liverpool team. So, I think Trent's going in because he has a bigger influence on his team rather than [Neville on] Manchester United.

Keane responded: “I would agree with that side of it. He has been outstanding this year. We can look at his defensive side that he needs to improve on. But he will get better as he gets older. I just think it's harsh on Gary because he's an ex-teammate. James made some good points there and if Gary has to miss out then so be it.

“I think the key to be a top player is being consistent and Gary was. It's very difficult for me to look at who is better than who because I would lean towards my teammates. No, [Alex Ferguson wouldn't go TAA over Gary] because there's loyalty in the game.

“I think even Gary would admit that Trent is unbelievable going forward but there's more to playing as much as you do going forward. Gary defensively was very solid, end product and pretty decent up and down the pitch – but no Alex Ferguson would have picked Gary Neville even now.”

There's no doubt that Alexander-Arnold has more magic about him going forward than what Neville did during his playing career, but he was very underrated on that right flank, especially his combination with David Beckham.

But from a defensive side, Neville perhaps pips Alexander-Arnold. But both would point towards the eras they have been brought up in.

One used to focus heavily on the defensive side, and the defensive side only. Whilst today, there is a greater demand for players to showcase themselves in the final third hence why there are more ball-playing defenders.

This current Liverpool side are heading towards huge success, but they are still a long way off matching what United did under Alex Ferguson's stewardship.

Whilst United fans will point towards their team winning their treble in 1999, this very Liverpool side have already won the European Cup from last season and will now elevate their careers even further by winning the Premier League title.