Jose Mourinho jokes about bringing Peter Crouch back to Tottenham

Crouch tweeted back to the Spurs boss saying he's ready for action.





Tottenham's striking crisis has been intensified by the news that Son Heung-min faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, possibly being ruled out for the season.

Jose Mourinho used his pre-match press conference before the clash with RB Leipzig in the Champions League to joke about bringing a former Spurs hitman back to solve his striking woes.

As per BT Sport, when asked about the prospect of following Barcelona and signing an emergency striker, Mourinho said: "I didn't and I was not aware of that possibility. I don't think it's possible. Peter Crouch!"

Crouch wasted no time in jokingly saying he's ready for action if the Portuguese needs him following his retirement at the end of last season.





Tottenham were in the market for a striker during the January transfer window but failed to sign one, relying on Son to fill the void left by Harry Kane's injury.

Kane is usually rushed back from injury and it doesn't do him much good, meaning it takes him longer to get up to speed. That's less than ideal, especially with Euro 2020 on the horizon this summer.

It may happen again now that Son is ruled out because there are no further opportunities for Spurs and Mourinho to secure a new hitman.

Crouch would probably be a pretty handy backup option right now even given his advancing years but Spurs must stick with what they have and try and plot a route past Leipzig with what they have now.



