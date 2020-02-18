John Terry posts Instagram message about meeting Tottenham man in the Villa Park tunnel

Tottenham Hotspur secured all three points at the death against Aston Villa on Sunday.

John Terry has posted on Instagram that it was 'good to see the boss' Jose Mourinho in the Villa Park tunnel as Tottenham Hotspur recorded all three points against Dean Smith's side on Sunday.

Under the above caption, Terry also posted a video of him embracing Mourinho as the Tottenham man was heading back to his dressing room prior to his side beating Villa.

Before and after the game, there would have been a lot of mutual respect between the duo, but the need for points would have well and truly kicked in when the referee's whistle blew, as it was Spurs cheering loudest at full-time.

That defeat has proven to be costly in Villa's relegation battle and very rewarding for a Spurs side that has been on the up ever since Mourinho walked through the doors in November.

Terry will be well aware that his team may need the last few games of the season in order to secure their survival, whilst Mourinho's men are now one-point behind Terry's former club, Chelsea in the race to secure a top-four finish.

Nonetheless, this was Terry's brief message via his personal Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram Good to see the BOSS @chelseafc A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Feb 17, 2020 at 10:34am PST

Frank Lampard's men were beaten at home to Manchester United last night, so that ramps up the pressure, the drama, the spice, every ingredient that can be added for Tottenham's crunch match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Villa themselves may still have a say on the race to finish in the Champions League places because Terry's old club will pay a visit to Villa Park next month.

There's no doubt that Mourinho and Spurs fans will be hoping the result goes Villa's way that day because it'll be a boost for them, just like United's win at Stamford Bridge was yesterday.