Jan Oblak admits he wants Atletico Madrid to 'disturb' Liverpool's £67m man in CL tonight

Two of the best goalkeepers in the world in Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Liverpool's Alisson Becker will come face-to-face in the Champions League tonight.

Jan Oblak has raved about Alisson Becker's qualities but he admits that he is hoping his Atletico Madrid side can 'disturb' the Liverpool shot-stopper in the Champions League tonight.

Speaking to The Liverpool Echo, Oblak claimed that his goalkeeping counterpart was 'the best' in the world last season, as he helped Liverpool to European Cup glory in Madrid - Alisson moved to Merseyside during the summer of 2018 for £67 million [BBC Sport].

Now, the Reds return to the place where they etched their names into the history books for the seventh time, but this time, they face a much tougher task in trying to dislodge a Diego Simeone side that has rottweiler-like qualities to their play.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp's men have been unstoppable on home soil, as they have dispatched teams up and down the land with relative ease, but Oblak is hoping his side could potentially put a stop to that.

"Alisson was the best GK last year and I congratulate him on that," Oblak told the Liverpool Echo. "But I hope we do enough to disturb him."

This is going to be a tough test for both parties but it is one that Liverpool already know the music to and one that isn't over regardless of the situation.

Liverpool's comeback win against Barcelona last season is proof that whatever happens tonight, nothing will prepare Simeone's men for a tough and gruelling second-leg encounter at Anfield.

There will be a number of familiar faces on show tonight, and in these coming weeks, none other than Diego Costa, and the currently injured Kieran Trippier.

The latter will miss tonight's game, but there could be the possibility that ex-Chelsea striker, Costa faces up against the world's best in Virgil van Dijk.