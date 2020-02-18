Jamie Carragher makes claim about Everton doing the unthinkable to Liverpool amid ban for Pep's side

Liverpool are edging closer to a record-breaking Premier League title, but Everton fans will be hoping they don't seal the trophy in their back yard.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that big-money owners investing into clubs provides 'hope' to teams like Everton that they can do the unthinkable and catch their rivals, amid the drama and talk of Manchester City being banned from Europe for the next two seasons.

Speaking to Monday Night Football on Sky Sports (17/02/2020 at 7:15 pm), Carragher thinks that clubs like Everton shouldn't just accept that 'for the next 100 years', they are going to watch their rivals Liverpool continue to dominate.

He believes heavy investment, like Manchester City have done to try to close the gap on Manchester United, provides that 'hope' that spending can close that very big gap between your bitter rivals - but as City have seen, heavy spending also has its punishments in regards to FFP.

"I agree with Roy [Keane] and with Gary [Neville], I don't have any time for financial fair play," Carragher told MNF. "It's not fair. We talk about City, should they accept being in Man United's shadow?

"I have got it in my own city now where Liverpool, the best team and have just won the European Cup. Everton have got an owner in Moshiri, they have got Usmanov in the background, who is desperate to invest.

"As an Everton fan or Everton football club, do you have to accept for the next 100 years, or even longer that you are just going to sit there and watch Liverpool win things or always be better than you. It gives you that hope [spending money to close the gap]."

As reported by BBC Sport, Man City have been banned from Europe for the next two seasons for 'serious breaches' of Uefa's licencing and financial fair play regulations.

The argument above stems from the fact that over 10 years ago, City were way, way, way behind United in terms of trophies, fan base, revenue and future hope.

And whilst they still have a long way to go to catch their now-struggling rivals, they have, since the takeover from Sheikh Mansour, added a lot of league and domestic trophies to their cabinet.

Added with that, from a financial perspective, they are now a giant, their fan base has increased and their future looks much brighter than their rivals.

It could be argued that if Everton want to have a glimmer of just challenging their rivals, like City have done, then heavy investment is needed, but with FFP around, it's not just all easy to splash the cash however and whichever you wish.