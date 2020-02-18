What did Jake Paul’s deleted tweet say? Hostile Twitter reactions only add to the issue

A deleted tweet from Jake Paul has attracted controversy online.

A tweet from Jake Paul that has since been deleted has attracted a fair amount of attention on social media.

There's nothing wrong with using your platform to help raise awareness about a range of things, but it goes without saying that what you say and do is held to a certain standard.

Recently the 23-year-old American YouTuber and internet personality tweeted out his brief thoughts on anxiety in attempts to try and help those suffering from it.

However, it has unfortunately backfired somewhat and stirred controversy online. Celebrities are always scrutinised severely for what they say on social media, but rather than attacking them in comments sections and so forth, we should evaluate whether it comes from a place of hostility or concern etc.

Jake is arguably no stranger to controversy, but let's take a moment to consider what the latest situation is...

Jake Paul celebrates with his brother, Logan, after defeating AnEsonGib in a first round knockout during their fight at Meridian at Island Gardens on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Jake Paul: Deleted tweet

Many have reacted negatively to a tweet from Jake Paul he has since deleted.

Of course, nothing ever truly disappears anymore, and it read: "Remember anxiety is created by you. Sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind yourself to be happy & that the answers will come. Chill your mind out. Go for a walk. Talk to a friend."

It was uploaded to his Twitter on Monday, February 17th 2020.

Jake Paul’s tweet instructing people how to cure their anxiety has gone viral:



“remember anxiety is created by you. sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind yourself to be happy & that the answers will come” pic.twitter.com/yQsDDcnlCg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 18, 2020

Jake Paul responds to controversy

Although the original tweet was deleted, Jake has addressed the controversy it has generated with his thoughts on the spectacle.

He wrote: "Everyone clowning my tweet but it’s now spreading more awareness about anxiety which I didn’t even know was a thing till I was 18 but had it my whole life & never knew how to deal with it. If you think you have it or wanna deal with it try reading this..."

Attached is a link to a Healthline article detailing eleven ways to help with anxiety (see tweet below).

everyone clowning my tweet but it’s now spreading more awareness about anxiety which i didn’t even know was a thing till I was 18 but had it my whole life & never knew how to deal with it‍♂️



if u think u have it or wanna deal with it try reading thishttps://t.co/orknebThfw — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 18, 2020

Twitter reactions to Jake Paul's tweet

As we addressed, a number of those who have seen the tweet have reacted in their very own tweets.

Some have come to his defence, whereas most seem to be entirely offended by his stance on the matter. We won't consider some of the more vicious tweets, of which sadly there are many, but here are a selection below:

JAKE PAUL DELETED HIS TWEET GHEBSDY A WIN FOR US — (@visxteroda) February 18, 2020

BRUH JAKE PAUL DELETED HIS TWEET LMOFAJLKSDFKSDJJDLKFLSDKF — emily ✨ (@starrydjl) February 18, 2020

Jake Paul really deleted his tweet about anxiety lmao — Ally Center (@CenterAlly) February 18, 2020

Opinion: Clumsy Jake Paul but not malicious

Honestly, it's easy to see why people have branded his comments as insensitive and offensive, as anxiety demands understanding and certainly shouldn't be brushed over as something which can disappear with a walk or fresh air - that's ludicrous.

However, as Jake's follow-up tweet helps convey, it surely came from a good place and perhaps once he realised it was doing damage he decided to take it down. It would be best to communicate the tweet's flaws with him sensibly, rather than vilifying him completely. On the whole, this just further reinforces that we need to be so careful about what we post online for all to see.

