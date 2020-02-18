Quick links

'It is nonsense': Ex-PL manager slams Jurgen Klopp decision

Tim Sherwood is not the biggest fan of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's decision to appoint a throw-in coach.

Tim Sherwood has told beinSPORTS that he believes Liverpool’s appointment of a throw-in coach is absolute ‘nonsense’.

Liverpool added Thomas Gronnemark to help them keep the ball better from throw-ins.

During that time Liverpool’s retention of possession has increased considerably.

However, Sherwood feels that Jurgen Klopp’s decision to put a throw-in coach into his backroom staff has had very little impact.

 

“I think that’s why they’re running away with the league this season, because they have a throw-in coach,” the former Aston Villa boss said sarcastically.

“These boys have a lot more patience than me, if Jurgen Klopp said to me we’re going to have half-hour on throw-ins I would say ‘no, we’re not doing this’.

“It is nonsense!”

Despite Sherwood’s feeling that Liverpool really don’t need to practice throw-ins, the stats suggest that the appointment of Gronnemark has helped.

Just recently Liverpool scored from a throw-in against Tottenham Hotspur, with the Reds' work from the situations helping them collect three points in that game.

Liverpool are now 25 points clear at the top of the table, and these fine margins can prove decisive over the course of the campaign.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

