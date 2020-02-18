Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Isn't for me': Spurs player admits he doesn't want to be Son's replacement up-front

John Verrall
Harry Winks of Spurs celebrates during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are set to be without Heung-Min Son for much of the rest of the campaign.

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur on February 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Harry Winks has told Football London that he doesn’t want to play up-front for Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are so short on numbers in advanced areas now that Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane are out injured that Jose Mourinho may be required to think outside the box in his search for a striker.

It was jokingly pitched to Winks that he could be required to play up-front for Tottenham at this rate.

But the England international has confirmed that he is more than happy in his midfield role as things stand.

 

“Playing up front isn’t for me,” Winks said. “It’s a massive blow for us and he’s in such good form for us. Brings more than just his goals to the team. Brings his workrate and energy. Massive loss to us but we have good enough players to fill in.”

Winks may not be moving up-front any time soon, but he looks set to have a key role to play at Spurs until the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has broken into Spurs’s line-up recently and is now establishing a position for himself in Mourinho’s side.

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur warms up ahead of the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...

Winks looks to be one of the first names on the Tottenham team sheet currently, with Mourinho’s preferred line-up becoming more clear.

Tottenham are next in action tomorrow, when they take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch