Is it illegal to drive in pyjamas? Internet rumours explored

There's no chance anyone wants to get pulled over for something as easily avoidable as wearing your PJs.

We all know that eating, smoking and not wearing a seatbelt while driving are totally out of the question.

But now a new rumour is circulating the internet that it's illegal to drive while wearing pyjamas.

Some laws exist or come into place that many people don't even know about. However, in a world of social media pranks and hoaxes, who can you trust when it comes to these things being thrown around online?

So, is it illegal to drive in pyjamas?

Is it illegal to drive in pyjamas?

Thankfully, it turns out that the rumours are totally false - it is not illegal to drive in pyjamas!

Whoever came up with the prank was clearly up for a laugh and for a minute, they almost had us there.

It's definitely not illegal to drive in pyjamas - you can wear pretty much any form of clothing. According to Times and Star: "Under Rule 97 of the Highway Code, drivers are advised they must have 'footwear and clothing which does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner'."

PLEASE EXPLAIN: Why are my Instagram messages purple?

Who started the 'illegal pyjamas' rumour?

By the looks of things, a 2017 article from Car Keys could be the source of the rumour.

Written as an April Fool's Day prank, the report lists "Three new motoring laws introduced today". The three "new motoring laws" included 'driving while wearing pyjamas', 'driving while wearing slippers' and 'sneezing behind the wheel'.

The moment 'sneezing behind the wheel' is revealed, it becomes pretty clear that the post is a joke as it's something totally out of a driver's control.

The article signs off "Happy April Fool's!" confirming that it was, indeed, a prank.

The 'driving in pyjamas' rumour circulates in 2020

For some reason, it seems as though the rumour has re-circulated in 2020.

After doing the rounds on social media including Facebook and more, Fullfact.org had to confirm that this was indeed a prank, too.

Life can resume as normal - night-time runs to Macdonald's just got a little less stressful!

POOR COUPLE: Who is Sally Abel and husband David?