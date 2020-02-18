Hunt Showdown: When will crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One be added?

When is crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One being added for the newly released on Sony's console, Hunt Showdown?

Hunt Showdown is now available on PlayStation 4 after previously arriving on Xbox One. This should make Sony gamers very happy as Crytek's multiplayer title is a terrifying ordeal said to be as creepy as A Quiet Place. If this somehow isn't exciting enough for you, then perhaps you'll be tempted by the planned addition of crossplay between consoles.

It's been a busy week for Sony gamers with the releases of Vanquish and Bayonetta on the PS4, but Hunt Showdown is a title you won't want to miss out on if you enjoy multiplayer PvP experiences that are downright chilling and intense.

Not to mention it's also a multiplayer experience that will eventually see the arrival of crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One.

Is there crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One in Hunt Showdown?

Crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One is being added to Hunt Showdown.

Crytek announced in a blog post back in January that Hunt Showdown will eventually receive crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One after being released on Sony's console.

Unfortunately, there's no date mentioned for when crossplay will be added to the multiplayer title.

However, the multiplayer feature is said to be an addition that will arrive after update 1.2, so hopefully its arrival isn't too far away.

This 1.2 update brings random teams of three, additional Legendary Hunters, extra equipment and weapons, plus an advanced tutorial.

In addition to the inclusion of crossplay after the release of update 1.2, Crytek are also planning to add solo PvE mode, live-events, outfit customisation and a new map.

Hunt Showdown is now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.