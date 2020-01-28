How to watch the BRIT Awards 2020: Date, time and TV channel!

Lewis Capaldi performs on stage to a sell out crowd at Auckland Town Hall on January 07, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Here's how to watch the Brit Awards 2020 on TV.

Everybody is wondering how to watch the BRIT Awards 2020 after the anticipated nominations surface. 

Sometimes it's easy to take music for granted, but for the majority, not a day goes by without listening to it. For those particularly passionate about it, we're living in exciting times. 

There are so many innovators and talents across a variety of scenes, combining sounds and helping create something which feels inspiring and refreshing. The recent Grammys ceremony proved a very interesting evening, with 18-year-old Billie Eilish going on to win all four major awards. Yeah... wow!

With the Grammys now behind us, however, talk is firmly on the BRIT Awards 2020. 

It's sure to be a memorable night of celebration as we watch such remarkable names as Stormzy, FKA Twigs, Charli XCX, Dave, Lewis Capaldi and many more compete for coveted awards.

So, how can we tune in?

Stormzy performs on stage during the KISS Haunted House Party 2019 at The SSE Arena, Wembley on October 25, 2019 in London, England.

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2020

The BRIT Awards will be broadcast on ITV1 from 8 pm on Tuesday, February 18th 2020. 

However, you can tune into the red carpet excitement - hosted by Alice Levine and Clara Amfo - over on ITV2 from 7 pm.

It's broadcast live from the 02 Arena, as has been the case since back in 2011, and this time actor and comedian Jack Whitehall is taking up hosting duties. 

We can expect performances from Stormzy, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and more on the night too, which is always a massive bonus!

 

Mastercard Album Of The Year

It's a very tough competition this year in the Mastercard Album Of The Year category.

It's arguably the biggest of the night, and last year we saw The 1975's A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships score the honour. Check out this year's nominations:

- Dave - Psychodrama

- Harry Styles - Fine Line

- Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

- Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

- Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

 

BRIT Awards discussion swarms Twitter

As expected, a number of music fans flocked to Twitter after the nominations to offer their hot takes and opinions.

Check out a selection of tweets:

 

 

 

 

