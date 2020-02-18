How to watch Atletico Madrid v Liverpool in the Champions League: TV channel and live stream options

The Champions League is back on our screens this week but how can fans tune in to Atletico Madrid v Liverpool?

After the group stages concluded in December, the Champions League has finally returned from its winter break this week.

Not only that, but the pinnacle of European football is returning with some huge matches in prospect that will no doubt give us a clearer idea of just who could be lifting the highly coveted trophy come the end of the season.

Arguably taking the top billing spot in the Round of 16 is the tie between Atletico Madrid and Premier League champions-elect, Liverpool but how can fans tune in?

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool is arguably the most eye-catching encounter in the first knockout round of the Champions League.

The undefeated runaway leaders of the Premier League are set to face a hugely tough test in Deigo Simeone's hard-to-beat Atleti side in the very stadium where Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy back in May 2019.

Jurgen Klopp's side will no doubt be hoping for a repeat result of their last visit to Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano but rather than Tottenham, face the side who have made the stadium their home in recent years.

How to watch

Like all Champions League matches here in the UK, Atletico Madrid v Liverpool is exclusive to BT Sport and is being shown on BT Sport from 7:00pm on BT Sport 2 with the match itself kicking off at 8:00pm.

To watch you'll either need a subscription to BT Sport through the likes of Sky, Virgin or BT TV or you can stream online by purchasing a BT Sport Monthly Pass which gets you access to the BT Sport app.

Monthly passes are available from BT for £25 per month and allow you to stream BT Sport via Samsung smart TVs, mobile, PC as well as games consoles such as Xbox One and PS4.

More Champions League this week

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool is not the only Champions League fixture heading to BT Sport this week with the following match also set to appear on our screens on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively:

Tuesday, February 18th

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool | BT Sport 2 - Kick-off 8:00pm

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint Germain | BT Sport 3 - Kick-off 8:00pm

Wednesday, February 19th

Tottenham v RB Leipzig | BT Sport 2 - Kick-off 8:00pm

Atalanta v Valencia | BT Sport 3 - Kick-off 8:00pm