'He's been amazing': Alexander-Arnold raves about £4m Liverpool ace who's been 'frustrated'

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will be hoping to make Gareth Southgate's starting XI for the Euros.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has raved about the 'amazing' Joe Gomez who he admitted has been 'frustrated' because of the injuries he has had to deal with at Liverpool.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Alexander-Arnold praised his teammate for the patience he has shown, which he believes he is now being rewarded for.

In previous seasons, Gomez, who moved to Anfield in 2015 for £4 million as a teenager from Charlton [BBC Sport], has been in and out of Liverpool's starting XI, but since December, he has been a regular alongside the world's best defender in Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool will take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League knockout stages tonight, and Alexander-Arnold had nothing put positive words to say about his defensive counterpart.

"Yes, he's been amazing," Alexander-Arnold told the Liverpool Echo. "We have seen it last season too. Injuries have frustrated him, [but] he's been patient.

"Once he got his chance he took it with both hands. All three CB's, alongside Virgil, have been world-class. No surprise to us they are performing like that."

Both Alexander-Arnold and Gomez haven't been regulars for England in recent years, with the former being in and out of the side, and most recently playing behind Kieran Tripper.

But Gareth Southgate will surely now have the duo on the forefront of his mind because, alongside Jordan Henderson, all three should be certainties to start for the Three Lions when they meet again next month.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also want to add his name to the mix, but he is still finding his feet, finding his magic and sharpness, as he may just leave his best and most consistent form towards the back end of the campaign, which would be perfect timing for the Euros.