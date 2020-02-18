Harry Winks says Tottenham have a player coming back who'll be key

Quick links

Erik Lamela #11 of Tottenham Hotspur in action against A.S. Roma during an International Champions Cup match at SDCCU Stadium on July 25, 2018 in San Diego, California.
Erik Lamela is nearing full fitness for Tottenham Hotspur once again.

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela

Harry Winks has acknowledged that Tottenham Hotspur's loss of Son Heung-min for the season is a 'massive blow' but moved to remind fans that Erik Lamela is coming back.

Spurs were rocked this afternoon when it was announced that they would potentially miss Son for the rest of the season due to a broken arm sustained in the 3-2 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho then confirmed the blow and admitted that he didn't expect to see him in action before the campaign is finished.

Lamela, a £30 million signing in 2013 [The Telegraph], hasn't kicked a ball for the North Londoners since the 2-0 win over Manchester City earlier this month.

 

But he appears to be on the comeback trail following a thigh injury, and Winks says that the Argentine's return is 'key'.

He said, via Football London: "We've also got Lamela coming back from injury as well which will be key for us so he can obviously contribute as well.

"So as much as it’s a massive loss for us it’s something we cannot focus or dwell on too much."

Lamela's return is of course significant.

The former Roma winger was injured with a hamstring problem at the time of Jose Mourinho's arrival, meaning that the Portuguese hasn't been able to use him that much.

But the 27-year-old scored in an FA Cup win over Middlesbrough last month, and also set up Son's goal in the following round against Southampton.

He is not expected to feature tomorrow as Tottenham welcome Leipzig to North London in the first leg of a last-16 Champions League game.

