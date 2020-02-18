Harry Winks admits he had doubts about one of his Spurs teammates

Tottenham Hotspur striker Heung-Min Son scored a brace against Aston Villa, but it could have been more.

Harry Winks has joked in the London Evening Standard that even he was doubting whether Heung-Min Son would win the game for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa.

Son was sent through in the last minute against Villa, and he ultimately finished well, as he slotted the ball beyond Pepe Reina to seal a 3-2 win for Tottenham.

The South Korean had not had his best game up until that point, as he was guilty of missing some glorious opportunities.

But Winks was delighted for Son in the end, as he proved to be the match winner once again.

"After that game, yes, he missed so many chances,” the Spurs midfielder joked, when asked whether he doubted if Son would score when one-on-one.

“But credit to him, he showed just how much of a world class player he is, going one-v-one and keeping his composure with the last kick of the game.

"All game, he kept going, kept going. He'll be the first to admit he should have scored some of those other chances. But he was fantastic, we're delighted for him.

"I didn't think we'd score, to be honest. We had so many chances to and I just thought we were going to have to settle for the draw at the end but Sonny, credit to him, he's managed to put the last one away, the most important one.”

Son now has six goals in his last five games for Tottenham, despite not being at his best in open play.

The rapid forward may not have put in particularly eye catching displays for Tottenham, but he certainly has been a productive outlet.

Son’s goalscoring form has helped Spurs climb the table, and they are now just one point behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Tottenham are next in action tomorrow, when they take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League.