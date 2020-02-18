Garth Crooks says Dominic Calvert-Lewin has proved him wrong

The BBC pundit admitted he didn't think the striker was good enough for the Premier League.
Former Tottenham striker and BBC pundit Garth Crooks has admitted Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin has proved him wrong.
Crooks included Calvert-Lewin in his team of the week and confessed there was a time when he didn't think the frontman had what it takes to be a success in the Premier League.
He said: "The more I see this kid the more I like him. I must confess there was one stage I didn't think he had enough for the Premier League but he clearly must be an intelligent lad who listens. Since Duncan Ferguson's temporary involvement in first-team selection, Calvert-Lewin's game has exploded.
"Under Carlo Ancelotti the 22-year-old is starting to look much more composed, especially in front of goal. His finish against Crystal Palace was a perfect example. Those finishes only look easy for those who have never done it."
It's always a tricky time for a young player when they first break into the senior team at a Premier League club.
Youngsters tend to have peaks and troughs but fans want to see consistency, especially at a club like Everton where they can afford to go out and buy an established hitman.
The Toffees have tried that approach before - perhaps themselves initially unconvinced Calvert-Lewin could be a regular goalscorer, but Cenk Tosun is now out on loan.
Calvert-Lewin has also seen Moise Kean come in, a fellow young player but with a bigger reputation. He has had a far better season than the Italian and now has an outside chance of going to Euro 2020 this summer, given Gareth Southgate's injury situation up front.
