Garth Crooks lavishes praise on Alisson's performance v Norwich

The BBC pundit picked out one moment in particular from the win over Norwich.





BBC pundit Garth Crooks was impressed by the performance of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson during the Reds' 1-0 win at Norwich on Saturday.

Crooks picked out one moment when the Brazilian stopper denied Lukas Rupp as evidence of his quality as Liverpool continue their rampage towards the title.

He said: "No matter how good any defence may be, I am of the firm opinion that to win the title a team needs to have a top-class keeper. In Liverpool's case I think Alisson is world class. That was never better illustrated than when Norwich's Lukas Rupp had beaten Liverpool's offside trap and was through on goal.

"Alisson held his ground brilliantly and forced Rupp to lose his nerve, failing to either shoot or deliver a suitable pass for Teemu Pukki to score, and leaving Allison to intercept. It kept Liverpool's clean sheet - and their unbeaten streak - intact."





Alisson's arrival at Anfield, along with that of Virgil van Dijk, has helped elevate this Liverpool team towards the level it finds itself at today.

Prior to that stiffening up, Jurgen Klopp's side were a topsy turvy outfit; capable of ripping through any side but also just as likely to drop a clanger at the back and tiring late on in games.

Top goalkeepers don't always make ten saves a game, but they deliver when called upon to do one outstanding thing to keep their side's noses in front.

That's what Alisson does, and when you throw in the quality of his distribution, there's nobody who has a better claim to being the world's best goalkeeper right now.



