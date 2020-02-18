Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'For now': Arsenal player suggests he wants Arteta to use him in a different position

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has excelled at left-back, but is still dreaming of playing down the wing.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal takes on Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in...

Arsenal youngster Buyako Saka has told the Daily Mail that his dream is still to play as a winger for the Gunners.

Saka has been utilised at left-back by Arsenal this term, such is their paucity of options at full-back with Kieran Tierney out injured.

Saka has actually thrived in a defensive role, with the youngster taking to his new position very well.

However, the Arsenal prospect suggests that he does want to play further forward as his career progresses.

 

“I'm really enjoying my football under the new manager. It's not my natural position but he's given me all the advice I need,” Saka said.

“I learned a lot about how wingers in the Premier League play against defenders… I feel like my dream was always to be a winger, to affect games, score goals and get assists. For now I'll do the job the manager asks me to.”

Buyako Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Saka caught the eye on his last appearance for Arsenal, as they won 4-0 against Newcastle United.

Saka showed why he wants to play in a more advanced position, as he caused Newcastle’s defence all sorts of problems in the final third.

Worryingly for Arsenal, the teenager only has 18-months remaining on his contract with them, and they will surely be looking to sort out his future sooner rather than later.

