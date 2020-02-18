Quick links

Exit-bound Liverpool man confirms he's back, after recent rumours

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool during a training session at Notre Dame Stadium on July 18, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana.
Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne is back in training.

Liverpool's Premier League title is almost sewn up now, and they will now be hoping to go and win the Champions League for the second season in a row.

The Reds face a trip to Atletico Madrid tonight, and Jurgen Klopp has seen one experienced player return to training for the end of the campaign.

Right back Nathaniel Clyne has been missing since July, having suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury during pre-season.

 

After a loan spell at Bournemouth, Clyne was struck down just as he was looking to make an impression back at Liverpool, and he's expected to leave very soon.

The Independent note that Clyne is one of just two players Liverpool expect to lose this summer, as his contract will expire in June.

The Liverpool Echo reported on deadline day in January that Liverpool still hoped to offload Clyne, with his Reds career set to come to an end.

 
 
 
Progression onto the pitch Shots by @antcmotions

Now, Clyne has posted a video on Instagram showing his comeback to training on Monday, but it's still unlikely that we will see him in a Reds shirt again.

If anything happened to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Klopp would likely go with Joe Gomez or even Neco Williams at right back, rather than throw Clyne back in.

Clyne will be able to use the coming weeks and months to get his fitness back up and try to find a new club for next season, with Premier League interest surely imminent.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
