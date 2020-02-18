Quick links

Ex-Leeds shares what he saw Marcelo Bielsa do at full-time

Leeds United picked up their second win of the calendar year on the weekend.

There was a rare glimpse of emotion from Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa on Saturday.

The Whites picked up only their second Championship win of 2020 after beating Bristol City 1-0 at Elland Road this past weekend.

Leeds had lost four of their last six league games prior to hosting the Robins, a run of form which had seen their 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion places fall to staying second on goal difference.

And the relief of beating Bristol was evident in Bielsa's reaction once the final whistle went last weekend.

 

With a smile on his face, the 64-year-old Argentine turned and gave unused substitute Ezgjan Alioski a hug.

And former Leeds player Ben Parker, speaking to LUTV, admits that it was nice to see.

He said: ""I've not seen that too many times, if at all, where he just gave Alioski a big hug. That's what you like to see, these little bits of snippets of emotion coming from the manager because he is reserved, keeps himself to himself, that's who he is. But to see that emotion, it shows what it means to him."

It was indeed a nice thing to see, and Parker is right in saying that it does show how invested Bielsa is.

It's been a difficult few weeks for the Leeds boss; not only because the team hadn't been winning, but he's been criticised over several team selections - like sticking with Patrick Bamford and Kiko Casilla - and although there's bound to be more moments of disappointment for the Elland Road faithful, it won't matter if there's also more hugs.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

