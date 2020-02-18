Ex-Celtic star says Rangers have better first XI than Hoops

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are 10 points behind Celtic.

Gary Caldwell has told BBC Sportsound that Rangers have a stronger first XI than Celtic and can see Steven Gerrard's side winning both Old Firm games between now and the end of the season.

The Gers are 10 points behind Neil Lennon's Hoops with a game in hand after what's been a disappointing start to 2020.

Subscribe

Since coming back from the winter break, Rangers, who beat Celtic at Parkhead for the first time since 2010 in December, have dropped a massive eight points in Premiership games.

In contrast, the Bhoys have been nothing short of relentless, winning every game that they've played across all competitions.

And former Celtic defender Caldwell believes that Rangers could still win the title, arguing that their best XI is stronger than what Lennon has to work with, but he can't see the Ibrox outfit not dropping points in other games.

He said: "I think 1-11 Rangers are as good, or possibly even better than Celtic.

“They’ve proved the last two games because the cup final they outplayed them but couldn’t get it done and in the league game they outplayed them and won the game at Celtic Park.

“I could actually see them, if they’ve got a fully fit squad, both Old Firm games, I could see them winning them. But I don’t think it’ll still be enough to win them the league because I can see them dropping points at places they would expect to win."

Considering Rangers beat Celtic in their last meeting, and comfortably out-played them in a League Cup final defeat earlier in December, it isn't a stretch for Caldwell to say that Gerrard has a better first XI.

But Lennon undeniably has a stronger squad overall and one that is simply conditioned to winning trophies, having won everything on offer in Scotland since Hibernian lifted the Scottish Cup in 2016.