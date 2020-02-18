Every Bob Mortimer 'Train Guy' from best to worst - Cappachoochoo and Jeff Linton on Twitter!

With a comedy career spanning thirty years, one might worry that Bob Mortimer would eventually run out of sketches or 'bits'. But thanks to his current Twitter sketch, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Just when you thought Bob might be heading towards a more tame direction thanks to shows such as Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, think again.

Bob has defied the Boomers and become a viral sensation on Twitter thanks to a new sketch he's created called 'Train Guy'. Loud, obnoxious and a total yuppy, Train Guy spends most of his time in transit bragging about deals, nights out in London AKA 'Achievement City' and getting to spend one-on-one time with the mysterious mogul, Jeff Linton.

Bob Mortimer started creating these videos on Twitter back on October 30th, 2019. Now, he's created over ten of them, and it looks like they're going to keep on coming. Here's our rundown from best to worst!

FIRST LOOK: Robert Pattinson as 2021's Batman

1. Train Guy

For the top spot, we had to give it to the OG. The first video created back in October 30th, 2019 shows Bob doing Train Guy at his best.

Plus, it was the day we were all introduced to "have a cappa-choo-choo," a phrase now embedded in Train Guy's legacy.

2. Train Guy going R&R

This second video has to take the spot for second place, as it is the video in which we viewers are first introduced to Jeff Linton. And that, of course, is a day worth celebrating.

Train Guy going R&R pic.twitter.com/QV41a5bvnS — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) December 3, 2019

3. Train Guy Valentine Salami

A Valentine's video proves that Train Guy is adaptable for all the seasons. Bring on Easter.

Train Guy Valentine Salami pic.twitter.com/ZgHeeKBAnK — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) February 6, 2020

4. Train Guy hits achievement city

Train guy hits achiement City pic.twitter.com/xA2D2yo729 — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) December 10, 2019

5. Train Guy... pillow talk

Train Guy... pillow talk pic.twitter.com/Yt033wQnwT — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) January 28, 2020

6. Train Guy: Back to work

Bob knows how to beat the back to work blues with Train Guy's start to the decade. We'll never think of Brussels sprouts in the same way again.

Train Guy: Back to work pic.twitter.com/9odTLsI8Oh — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) January 7, 2020

7. Train Guy... pencil cases

Train Guy... Pencil Cases pic.twitter.com/2M10CJpZXy — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) February 17, 2020

8. Train Guy is on the pitch

Train Guy is on the pitch pic.twitter.com/UfXUFrY45D — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) November 27, 2019

9. Train Guy on the street

The further down the list we go, the more it is likely to find Train Guy far from a train and in a different mode of transport - i.e. on foot or in a car.

For us, Train Guy needs to stay where he belongs: on a train.

Train guy on the street pic.twitter.com/UCa040YqR9 — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) November 22, 2019

10. Train Guy sales con

Train Guy Sales Con pic.twitter.com/BRdV3nUZ9j — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) December 17, 2019

Follow Bob on Twitter @RealBobMortimer for the latest 'Train Guy' sketches.