'Done a great job', 'What a guy' - Some Spurs fans loved 22-year-old's comments


These Tottenham Hotspur supporters loved what Steven Bergwijn had to say about the club.



Steven Bergwijn has opened up about how his move to Tottenham Hotspur happened, with his father seemingly playing a big part in the deal being finalised.

When speaking to The Guardian, the 22-year-old stated: “My father called me and said: ‘Pack your stuff, you’re going to London,’” the winger said.

The speed of the move to north London surprised the winger, the former PSV Eindhoven player stated that he 'didn't expect' the transfer to happen in the January window. 

“It was fast. I didn’t expect to make the transfer in January. I thought in the summer. But if Tottenham wants you, you can’t say no.”

 

Bergwijn joined Spurs for £27m in the January transfer window (BBC Sport), which has looked like a good signing right now - with two solid performances already in the Premier League.

Perhaps Spurs playing in the Champions League final against Liverpool boosted their reputation to a point where players like Bergwijn will see this as a massive move for them, with hopefully the potential of repeating that amazing run in the Champions League again.



The Netherlands international has played just two matches for his new London side, but the 22-year-old has already been impressive in this short space of time.

Scoring against Manchester City on his debut was a pretty good way to announce his arrival. Which has been followed up with another solid outing against Aston Villa, but sadly Bergwijn couldn't add to his goal tally once again.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



