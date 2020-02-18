West Ham reportedly watched Hammers-linked £17m star on Sunday

Romania star Florinel Coman is reportedly a target for Premier League strugglers West Ham United but could David Moyes get the Romanian Mbappe?

West Ham United sent scouts to Bucharest on Sunday, according to Digisport, amid speculation linking Romania international winger Florinel Coman with a move to the Premier League outfit.

It is a little too soon to wheel out the ‘Golden Generation’ tag but, having said that, it's certainly an exciting time to be a fan of the Romania national team. In Ianis Hagi, George Puscas and a prolific forward compared to both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Eastern European nation has some truly exceptional potential at their disposal.

And Coman might be the most exciting of the lot.

With 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions, the one-man box-of-tricks is living up to the potential that saw Gheorghe Hagi, the greatest Romanian footballer of all time, compare him to French World Cup winner Mbappe.

The Mail reports that Coman’s exhilarating displays have caught the eye of West Ham United. And the presence of Hammers scouts in the stands on Sunday as the club formerly known as Steaua Bucharest took on city rivals Dinamo certainly feels like no coincidence.

FCSB’s outspoken owner Gigi Becali insists that he will not sell the 21-year-old for a penny less than £17 million, having previously compared his prized asset to the strutting superstar that is Neymar (ProSport).

Given the way West Ham have slumped in recent months, with a lack of cutting edge and imagination restricting a front line which looks eye-catching on paper, Coman would be welcomed with open arms at the London Stadium.

Liverpool’s scouts were also spotted in the stands in Bucharest.