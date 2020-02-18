Sold by Arsenal for £5m, 14-goal star reportedly wanted by Manchester City

Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to bring Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry back to the Premier League and Arsenal must be kicking themselves.

Bayern Munich goal-machine Serge Gnabry has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Manchester City by the Sun, four years after Arsenal made a mistake that has haunted them ever since.

Back in the summer of 2016, a young Gnabry found himself at something of a career crossroads.

A disastrous loan spell at West Bromwich Albion, during which he featured just once in the top flight, saw the fresh-faced winger’s reputation take a battering after a promising start to his Arsenal career.

With Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain plus the rising star Alex Iwobi all competing for a place in Arsene Wenger’s starting XI at the time, Gnabry felt that he had reached the end of his journey with the North London giants.

But his eventual £4.5 million move to Werder Bremen would go down in Arsenal folklore for all the wrong reasons (Mail).

Ask yourself this: How much is the now 24-year-old worth these days? £50 million? £70 million? Maybe more.

In all competitions, Gnabry has netted 14 goals while providing eight assists for Bayern Munich, establishing himself as a bona fide A-lister at FC Hollywood. There was that infamous, four-goal Champions League haul against Tottenham and a ruthless hat-trick against the Northern Ireland too, Gnabry wreaking havoc from the left in a manner reminiscent of Thierry Henry at his peerless peak.

According to the Sun, Pep Guardiola is a paid-up member of the Gnabry fan club. The Manchester City boss is reported to have personally scouted one of Europe’s most prolific wingers this season and wants to bring Gnabry to the Etihad as part of a deal that would see Leroy Sane complete a protracted move to Munich.

Chelsea fans must cover their eyes in disbelief every time Kevin De Bruyne rattles a shot into the top corner in Sky Blue. Soon enough, Arsenal supporters might be sharing their pain.