Report: Nottingham Forest close to signing new midfielder; personal terms agreed

Danny Owen
Nottingham Forest Manager, Sabri Lamouchi during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough at the City Ground, Nottingham on Tuesday 10th December 2019.
Championship title hopefuls Nottingham Forest are yet to finalise a deal for Barcelona's La Liga youngster Marcus McGuane.

Marcus McGuane of England in action during the International match between England and Germany at One Call Stadium on September 5, 2017 in Mansfield, England.

Nottingham Forest have agreed personal terms with Marcus McGuane, according to The Post, but this protracted transfer saga is still ongoing as pesky paperwork continues to delay the deal.

Almost three weeks since the January transfer window slammed shut, the former Arsenal youth captain has still not been officially unveiled by the two-time European champions.

 

McGuane was due to spend the whole of the 2019/20 season on loan at Telstar from Spanish giants Barcelona but his spell in the Dutch second-tier came to an end last month, coach Andries Joncker admitting that the 20-year-old ‘had an agreement’ with Nottingham Forest.

The Post today backs up Joncker’s claims, while shining more light on an increasingly confusion situation.

Marcus McGuane of FC Barcelona B in actionduring the La Liga 123 match between CD Lugo and FC Barcelona B at Angel Carro Stadium on February 18, 2018 in Lugo, Spain.

McGuane, it seems, has already agreed personal terms and completed most of the required paperwork. Nothing is 100 per cent done just yet, however, with the report stating that the delay is down to Barcelona.

If, or when, the deal is finally concluded, you can imagine it will come as a great relied to McGuane. The England youth star has spent around a month negotiating a return to England, two years after he followed in the footsteps of Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Alex Hleb and co by swapping Arsenal for the Camp Nou.

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 24 :Khaled Saleh Mohammed of Qatar in action against Marcus McGuane of England during the England and Qatar U 18 friendly match at the Aspire pitch on March 24, 2017 in...

