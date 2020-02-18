Report: Nottingham Forest close to signing new midfielder; personal terms agreed

Championship title hopefuls Nottingham Forest are yet to finalise a deal for Barcelona's La Liga youngster Marcus McGuane.

Nottingham Forest have agreed personal terms with Marcus McGuane, according to The Post, but this protracted transfer saga is still ongoing as pesky paperwork continues to delay the deal.

Almost three weeks since the January transfer window slammed shut, the former Arsenal youth captain has still not been officially unveiled by the two-time European champions.

McGuane was due to spend the whole of the 2019/20 season on loan at Telstar from Spanish giants Barcelona but his spell in the Dutch second-tier came to an end last month, coach Andries Joncker admitting that the 20-year-old ‘had an agreement’ with Nottingham Forest.

The Post today backs up Joncker’s claims, while shining more light on an increasingly confusion situation.

McGuane, it seems, has already agreed personal terms and completed most of the required paperwork. Nothing is 100 per cent done just yet, however, with the report stating that the delay is down to Barcelona.

If, or when, the deal is finally concluded, you can imagine it will come as a great relied to McGuane. The England youth star has spent around a month negotiating a return to England, two years after he followed in the footsteps of Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Alex Hleb and co by swapping Arsenal for the Camp Nou.