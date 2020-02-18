Report: Club furious with player for rejecting Newcastle move; drop him from squad

Premier League outfit Newcastle United wanted to make Boubakay Soumare their record signing but the Lille midfielder stayed in Ligue 1.

Boubakary Soumare is being punished for his refusal to accept a January move to Newcastle United, according to La Voix du Nord, with the coveted Frenchman suddenly finding himself out of favour at Lille.

For all those who claim there is no loyalty left in the game, the Soumare situation will raise plenty of eyebrows.

The former PSG youngster turned down clubs from all over Europe during the January transfer window as he had no desire to turn his back on Lille midway through the campaign.

It seems that his employers, however, were not exactly enamoured by Soumare’s commendable devotion.

According to reports from France, Lille would have earned £43 million from the 20-year-old’s proposed move to Newcastle last month. Soumare turned his nose up at a mid-season switch Tyneside however and that didn’t go down well with the bigwigs at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

It is claimed that Lille were hoping to sell Soumare at such an eye-watering price and, after missing out on a £43 million windfall, it seems they have taken their frustration out on the player himself.

The all-action enforcer hasn’t played a Ligue 1 match in almost a month and he wasn’t even included in the matchday squad for Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Marseille.

“There is a situation at the club that I do not comment on. In seasons, there can be tension between a player and his club,” coach Christophe Galtier told L’Equipe.

According to Le10 Sport, Soumare is eyeing a move to Liverpool or Manchester United in the summer. And, if Lille do want to sell him for top dollar, the best course of action may be to re-introduce their star man to the starting XI and hope that he rediscovers that £43 million form.