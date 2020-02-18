Quick links

Report: Arsenal player will be rewarded with a £27,000-a-week pay rise

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Bayern Munich are reportedly rivalling Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester United for Mikel Arteta favourite Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring a goal for Arsenal during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Bournemouth, England.

Bukayo Saka is in line for a £27,000-a-week pay-rise at Arsenal after his outstanding run of form for Mikel Arteta’s side, according to The Sun.

While much has been made of the way Mesut Ozil, David Luiz, Granit Xhaka and co have been re-energised since the appointment of a former club captain at the Emirates, an 18-year-old who only made his first-team debut a matter of months ago has been nothing short of a revelation.

 

Saka was asked to fill in at left-back due to the injury-enforced absence of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac but the teenager has made an unfamiliar position his own in recent weeks, producing his eighth assist of the season with a brilliant nutmeg and cross in Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle United.

The electrifying performances of a man Martin Keown has likened to Gareth Bale have not gone unnoticed, with Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester United circling.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal takes on Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in...

So it is no surprise that Arsenal are looking to tie Saka down to a new long-term contract as soon as possible. His deal expires in 2021 but, according to The Sun, Arsenal are set to offer him fresh terms worth £30,000-a-week – a ten-time increase on his current wage.

Saka has shown no interest in turning his back on the team who recently handed him his big break, however, and the England U19 international will know that he has a bright future under Arteta, a coach who looks determined to bring through the next generation in North London.

No player in Arsenal’s squad has produced as many assists as Saka this season.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal and Neco Williams of Liverpool in action during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and Arsenal at the Anfield Stadium on October 30, 2019 in...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

