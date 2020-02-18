Quick links

'No fear': Atletico star admits facing one Liverpool player could be 'complicated'

Danny Owen
Santiago Arias of Atletico de Madrid in action during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Mestalla on February 14, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.
Atletico Madrid and Liverpool will face off in the Champions League tonight with Diego Simeone doing battle with Premier League leader Jurgen Klopp.

Sadio Mane (10) of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road, Norwich on Saturday 15th February 2020.

Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias claims he has ‘no fear’ about facing European champions Liverpool tonight – though the Colombian has admitted to AS that Sadio Mane represents a rather ‘complicated’ opponent.

A Senegalese superstar offered a reminder of his match-winning ways after a recent injury-enforced absence on Saturday, coming off the bench to score a stunning goal at Norwich City that would have even the most flexible of ballerinas feeling their hamstrings.

In all competitions, Mane has produced 16 goals and 11 assists this season and Arias, should he get the nod by Diego Simeone, will have to be at his combative best at right-back during the first leg of the Champions League round-of-16 clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

 

“There is no fear here, there is no reason to lose sleep. We respect the rival and I think they (respect us) too. They know that Atleti is a difficult, hard-working team that will go out to look for victory,” said Arias, an £11 million signing from PSV Eindhoven.

“(Mane) is a complicated player. I already had the opportunity to face Mané in the World Cup, we were in the same group and I know the qualities he has, how good he is and how complicated the game is going to be.”

With Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah enduring rare bouts of inconsistency in recent months despite the all-conquering nature of Jurgen Klopp’s team, Mane is arguably in the midst of his best ever run of form.

And, given that Arias has recently spent time on the sidelines with a groin injury, the 28-year-old’s fitness will certainly be tested by one of the world’s quickest and most ruthless attacking talents.

Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrate following their sides victory in the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

