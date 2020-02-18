'Lucky to have him': New teammate blown away by 'special' loanee from Rangers

Jamie Murphy has four goals in six League One games for Burton Albion; does he have a future under Steven Gerrard at the Scottish Premiership giants?

Jamie Murphy’s Burton Albion rebirth is showing no signs of slowing with Brewers team-mate John Brayford blown away by the performances of a ‘special’ Rangers loanee, in quotes reported by the club’s official website.

The sight of their £1 million forgotten man scoring goals for fun back in England has to feel a little bittersweet for Rangers fans.

Subscribe

After a cruel cruciate ligament injury turned Murphy’s dream move to Ibrox into a nightmare, the former Brighton winger is producing some of the best performances of his career since leaving Glasgow on loan during the January transfer window.

And while you would need a heart of stone to begrudge him that, there are plenty at Ibrox left wondering whether a revitalised 30-year-old could have given a struggling Rangers side a much-needed boost in the final third.

“I think you can just see the quality and what he’s got when he’s on the ball,” Brayford said of his new team-mate, who has four goals in six League One games already.

“We need to get the ball out to him as much as we can because we know he can create things. He’s a special player, Murph, and he’s doing an awful lot for the team at the moment.

“We’re lucky to have him here for the season.”

As it stands, the twice-capped Scotland international has a contract at Rangers until 2021 and, if he maintains his current form over the next few months, there is no reason to believe that he won’t be wearing royal blue again next season.

With Sheyi Ojo only on loan from Liverpool, and with Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker both out of favour, there may still be room at Ibrox for Murphy.