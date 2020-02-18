'I'm excited': 31-year-old plans to ask Rangers player how to beat Celtic

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will face Pierre Bengtsson's Copenhagen in the Europa League this week - could Filip Helander have a role to play?

Rangers ace Filip Helander could pose a threat to Celtic’s Europa League chances this week with Copenhagen defender Pierre Bengtsson hoping to obtain some useful advice from his fellow Sweden international, as reported by the Glasgow Times.

Back in December, when the Scottish Premiership title was still in the balance, The Gers triumphed at the home of their bitter rivals for the first time in almost a decade.

Thanks to an ill-timed foot injury, however, Steven Gerrard’s big-money summer signing missed that historic occasion. In total, Helander has featured in just one of three potential clashes with Celtic since he joined Rangers from Bologna over the summer.

But Bengtsson, whose Copenhagen side host the Hoops on Thursday night, will be hoping his compatriot knows enough about Neil Lennon’s side to give out some handy tips with a place in the last 16 on the line.

"I also know Filip Helander at Rangers and have played with him too. He's a good guy. Maybe I will ask him how to beat Celtic,” said the former Mainz left-back, who is now in his second spell with the Danish giants.

"I've never been to Celtic Park but of course I have heard all about it. I'm really looking forward to playing there at last. I'm excited to play there and it should be a nice experience."

"Celtic are the favourites for this tie to qualify and we are the underdogs. If we were to qualify it would be massive for us."

The presence of Mohammed Daramy in the Copenhagen squad, meanwhile, adds an intriguing subplot to an already eye-catching round-of-32 tie.

The teenager winger has been in exhilarating form since bursting onto the scene in Scandinavia and, according to 90Min, Celtic have been watching his progress very closely ahead of a potential move to Glasgow.