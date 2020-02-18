Quick links

'Has to stay': President comments on reported £25m West Ham and Everton target

David Moyes of West Ham United looks pensive during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on February 1, 2020 in London, United...
A number of Premier League clubs, including those of David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti, are reportedly targeting Athletic Bilbao's La Liga ace Unai Nunez.

Unai Nunez of Athletic Club reacts during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 22, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Unai Nunez ‘has to decide’ where his heart lies before the summer, Athletic Bilbao president Aitor Elizegi has told La Razon, amid speculation linking the £25 million centre-back with the likes of West Ham United and Everton.

With the transfer window not too far away, two of England’s best-supported clubs are set to expected to bring in a new, hopefully top-class, defender in the off-season.

West Ham have looked shaky at the back all season long with all three of the goals they conceded during that recent collapse against Brighton better suited to those stocking filler ‘Own Goals and Gaffes’ DVDs than a Premier League pitch.

 

Everton, meanwhile, still appear to be one defender short despite some much-improved displays under Carlo Ancelotti and the rise of Mason Holgate.

With that in mind, Athletic’s man-for-the-big-occasion is likely to be in demand sooner rather than later – especially with an affordable £25 million release clause in his contract. West Ham are interested, according to AS, while the Mail linked both Everton and Arsenal with a swoop for Spain international Nunez.

Unai Nunez of Athletic Club runs with the ball during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Elche CF and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on January 22, 2020...

Athletic have been trying in vain to tie their academy graduate down to a new contract and president Elizegi has now pressured his prized asset to make a decision, hoping that he decides to stay put for the time being.

“He is playing more than ever in Athletic, which is what he wanted,” Elizegi said of Nunez, who struggled for starts in the first half of the season.

“He has to decide to stay at Athletic.”

A classy 23-year-old blessed with exceptional reading of the game, Nunez has shone twice in 1-0 wins against Barcelona this season, including in the recent Copa del Rey semi-final. And his remarkable goal-line clearance against Real Madrid, denying a Karim Benzema shot with a flick of his heel, was almost worth £25 million all on it’s own.

Unai Nunez of Athletic Club in action during the Liga match between CD Leganes and Athletic Club at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on September 25, 2019 in Leganes, Spain.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

