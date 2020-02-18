Quick links

Everton

Trabzonspor

Premier League

With Everton reportedly scouting £17m star, 25-year-old Toffees player should be worried

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jordan Pickford has had a season to forget for Everton but will Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees bring Trabzonspor 'keeper Ugurcan Cakir to the Premier League?

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor AS during the UEFA Europa League match between Getafe v Trabzonspor at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on September 19, 2019 in Getafte Spain

Everton sent scouts to watch Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in action over the weekend, according to Fotospor, while concerns rise about Jordan Pickford’s increasingly error-prone displays at Goodison Park.

If you ranked the English goalkeepers who have played regularly in the Premier League this season, where would the Toffees£30 million glovesman sit on the list?

You could certainly make the claim that Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Foster and even Tom Heaton - before his campaign-ending injury that is - have all outshone Pickford over the last seven months.

 

The former Sunderland favourite made another high-profile mistake last time out, letting Christian Benteke’s tepid daisy-cutter slip through his arms, with arguably the 2018 World Cup’s stand-out goalkeeper struggling to shake off a poor run of form.

With reports suggesting that Cakir, the £17 million-rated Turkish international, has emerged as a potential target for the Toffees, Pickford faces potentially the most important three-month spell of his club career.

After all, Cakir is rapidly emerging as one of Europe’s most exciting young shot-stoppers with his performances for Trabzonspor catching the eye of clubs all over the continent.

goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor AS during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Trabzonspor AS and Besiktas AS at the Senol Gunes stadium on September 29, 2019 in Trabzon,...

According to Sadi Tekelioglu, the former Trabzonspor coach, Cakir has the potential to start between the sticks for Barcelona or Real Madrid sooner rather than later (Ajansspor).

A move to Everton, however, would see Pickford face a genuine battle for his shirt for the first time since he arrived at Goodison Park three years ago.

Dusan Tadic of Southampton scores the first Southampton goal past Jordan Pickford of Everton and Leighton Baines of Everton during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch