Sunderland coach claims West Brom youngster has 'no future' at The Hawthorns

League One Sunderland have taken Tyler Frost and Sam Asomugha on trial from Championship duo Reading and West Bromwich Albion.

Sunderland U23 coach Elliot Dickman has told the Chronicle that Stan Asomugha has no future at parent club West Bromwich Albion, after taking the winger on trial alongside Reading youngster Tyler Frost.

The transfer window might have slammed shut three weeks ago but the Black Cats are still hard at work, looking to bring a number of new players to the Stadium of Light.

A host of talented youngsters have turned out for Sunderland’s reserves in recent weeks, including Newcastle United goalkeeper Nathan Harker and Leicester City centre-back Justen Kranthove.

Frost and Asomugha, who are currently under contract at Reading and West Brom respectively, are now playing for a contract on Wearside and, reading through Dickman’s quotes, it appears that they have both made a positive impression.

"They have been told by their parent clubs that they don't have a future there so they are trying to find something else, and the confidence might not be that high," said Dickman said of the two Championship youngsters.

"Stan and Tyler Frost both played against West Ham and against Newcastle and they were both smashing.”

Frost, a technically gifted central midfielder, is due to become a free agent in the summer while exciting right-winger Asomugha also appears to be on his way out of The Hawthorns sooner rather than later.

The Chronicle adds that Burnley-owned striker Will Harris, who netted nine times in 12 games on loan at non-league Warrington, is also on trial at Sunderland. As is Tyler Hamilton, a former Hull winger who is now without a club after being released by The Tigers.

Dickman suggests that Sunderland will consider signing Hamilton on a free transfer over the next few days and weeks.