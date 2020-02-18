'Absolutely fantastic': Gary Mabbutt blown away by Tottenham star's 'outstanding' form

Jose Mourinho's Spurs have won both their Premier League games with £27m January signing Steven Bergwijn in the starting XI.

Tottenham Hotspur newbie Steven Bergwijn has already won over Gary Mabbutt with the Spurs legend hailing the way the Dutch international has settled in the Premier League, speaking to Love Sport Radio.

The £27 million January signing is only two games into his Tottenham career but he is already silencing the cynics who suggested he was set to follow in the footsteps of Mateja Kezman, Afonso Alves and Memphis Depay.

Bergwijn was arguably the most influential attacker in the Eredivisie over the last 18 months, if you overlook Chelsea-bound Hakim Ziyech that is, and the former PSV talisman has brought his match-winning form to North London.

After capping his debut with a stunning spin-and-volley against Manchester City, the 22-year-old looked unplayable at times in Sunday’s 3-2 triumph over Aston Villa, showcasing his explosive pace to win a second-half penalty.

“I thought Bergwijn was outstanding– his contribution in the last couple of games has been absolutely fantastic,” said 1984 UEFA Cup winner Mabbutt, who also defended the much-maligned Eric Dier after that dramatic five-goal thriller against Dean Smith’s side.

Bergwijn has certainly injected some much-needed creativity and cutting edge to a Tottenham attack still shorn of the talismanic figure of Harry Kane and, with Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura also in top form, Jose Mourinho’s side are becoming a fearsome proposition for every Premier League back line.