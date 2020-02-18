Diego Simeone shares what's surprised him about Liverpool

Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona back in 2018.

Diego Simeone has admitted to the Liverpool Echo that Liverpool have surprised him since the departure of Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho left Liverpool in 2018 to join Barcelona, and at that stage there were concerns that the Brazilian’s departure would be a huge blow to the Reds.

Simeone has suggested that he thought that Liverpool’s team could get broken up at the time.

However, in the years ahead Jurgen Klopp’s side have just gone from strength to strength.

Liverpool won the Champions League last season and it seems as if they will cruise to their first Premier League triumph this time around.

Liverpool are now set to take on Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side in the Champions League later this evening.

And the Atleti boss said: “After Coutinho left, the team looked like it was breaking up, but they got better! So that says a lot about the team that has been built there.”

Liverpool have coped without Coutinho, as they have added more quality with the money raised from his departure.

The likes of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have been brought in to help aid Liverpool at the back.

The Reds are now the favourites to knock out Atleti, as they look to defend their Champions League crown from last season.