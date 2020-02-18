Meet Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin: Does the Korean Netflix star have a girlfriend?

Netflix's Crash Landing on You features plenty of new acting talent for UK viewers including Hyun Bin.

One of the best things about Netflix is that thanks to its endless releasing of content, we're introduced to so many new faces in the acting world.

Whether they're acting rookies, embarking on their first-ever roles, or they're international stars who are unknowns in the UK and US, it's always fascinating to unearth new talent.

In the case of South Korean series Crash Landing on You, which has just come to an end on Netflix, fans have been introduced to a whole new cast of stars who they would normally not have come across.

Chief among them are the two leads, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin.

SEASON 2? Why Crash Landing on You should end after season 1

The story of Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You tells the story of a South Korean woman, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), as she crash-lands in North Korea following a paragliding accident.

Naturally, being in the North is not safe for her but she comes across a sympathetic North Korean soldier, Ri Jeong-hyuk (Hyun Bin), who helps her to get home.

Along the way, the pair start to fall for each other, despite the ongoing tensions between their two countries.

Introducing Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyuk

The North Korean captain, Ri Jeong-hyuk, is played by 37-year-old South Korean actor Hyun Bin.

Hyun Bin was born as Kim Tae-pyung in the South Korean capital of Seoul on September 25th, 1982.

In 2004, Hyun Bin graduated from Chung-Ang University where he earned a degree in theatre studies and in the same year his acting career began.

Away from the acting industry, Hyun Bin is active on social media and has an Instagram account with over 200,000 followers.

In terms of any current relationship, it is understood that, at the time of writing, Hyun Bin is not dating anyone and according to Soompi, Hyun Bin's agency has quashed rumours that he and Crash Landing on You co-star Son Ye-jin have sparked up a relationship in the real world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyun Bin | 현빈 (@withhyunbin) on Feb 17, 2020 at 12:56am PST

What else has Hyun Bin been in?

As mentioned, Hyun Bin's acting career got underway in 2004 when he appeared in several minor roles in the Korean film Spin Kick as well as the TV series Aillaendeu.

Since then, he's gone on to appear in over 20 acting roles with the most prominent coming in the likes of My Lovely Sam-Soon, Secret Garden and Memories of the Alhambra among others.

After being introduced to Netflix fans in Crash Landing on You, it'll be fascinating to see where the 37-year-old actor ends up next.

All 16 episodes of Crash Landing on You are available to stream now on Netflix.