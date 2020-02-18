'Class', 'By far the best': Some Liverpool fans left stunned by star despite Euro defeat

Liverpool have been defeated in Europe but one player stood out regardless.

Liverpool have been defeated 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League this evening, leaving Jurgen Klopp's side with work to do in the second leg at Anfield.

Heading into the match it was known that Diego Simeone's outfit had an outstanding home record in the knockout stages of the competition, winning eight of their previous twelve and drawing the other four.

Again they found a way to persevere this evening after a strong first-half display and a spirited defensive performance overall, frustrating their visitors.

Despite trying hard and having plenty of possession, Klopp's team just couldn't find the breakthrough and will leave Spain without a crucial away goal.

The second leg will not take place until March 11th, so the Reds have plenty of time to figure out what went wrong and put it right.

They definitely weren't at their best tonight but will still be confident about getting the job done in front of their own fans.

Even through the disappointment, some fans managed to pick out Andy Robertson as one of the team's top performers.

The Scotland international was an energetic presence down the left flank throughout and in the first half looked like the only player showing real urgency.

The 25-year-old and his teammates will now be looking to dust themselves down and get back to winning ways on Monday night against West Ham.

These Liverpool supporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Robertson's display tonight...

