Chris Sutton reacts to Liverpool defeat on Twitter

Jurgen Klopp manager
Liverpool went down 1-0 away to the Spanish side in Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool speaks to fourth official Tomasz Musial during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda...

Liverpool lost for only the third time this season tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's side went down 1-0 away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of a last-16 Champions League clash.

Saul Niguez's close-range strike after only four minutes was enough for Diego Simeone's side to draw first blood in the two-legged affair against defending champions Liverpool.

The Anfield giants are unbeaten in 26 Premier League games this season, culminating in a 25-point lead at the summit.

 

But this is their second defeat in the Champions League since September after losing 2-0 away to Napoli during the group stages.

Here's what Chris Sutton said directly after the game:

The bad news for Liverpool is that they didn't get an away goal and they would require three goals at a minimum if Atletico were to take the lead at Anfield in two weeks.

The good news is that it's Anfield and if Klopp's side can overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit by Barcelona, like they did last season, then these same players will fully believe that they can come from a goal down to beat Atleti next month.

coach Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid v Liverpool at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid Spain

