Chris Sutton reacts to Liverpool defeat on Twitter

Liverpool lost for only the third time this season tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's side went down 1-0 away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of a last-16 Champions League clash.

Saul Niguez's close-range strike after only four minutes was enough for Diego Simeone's side to draw first blood in the two-legged affair against defending champions Liverpool.

The Anfield giants are unbeaten in 26 Premier League games this season, culminating in a 25-point lead at the summit.

But this is their second defeat in the Champions League since September after losing 2-0 away to Napoli during the group stages.

Here's what Chris Sutton said directly after the game:

Maybe the strength of the Premier League not helping Liverpool in Europe?? Atletico absolutely ferocious defensively...Still room in the game for a 4-4-2 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 18, 2020

The bad news for Liverpool is that they didn't get an away goal and they would require three goals at a minimum if Atletico were to take the lead at Anfield in two weeks.

The good news is that it's Anfield and if Klopp's side can overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit by Barcelona, like they did last season, then these same players will fully believe that they can come from a goal down to beat Atleti next month.