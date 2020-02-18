Charlie Nicholas comments on Gabriel Martinelli and Matteo Guendouzi

The former Arsenal midfielder doesn't think Guendouzi will be recalled to face Olympiakos.





Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has commented on Mikel Arteta's decision to leave youngsters Mateo Guendouzi and Gabriel Martinelli out of Arsenal's 4-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Martinelli has shone in the Europa League this season and may face Olympiakos on Thursday but Nicholas feels the situation is more severe for Guendouzi, who was out of the squad altogether against the Magpies.

He said: "You can genuinely feel, even with Mikel Arteta's second win, that they are becoming a better all-round side. He is prepared to look at other players. He has told them a few home truths, some have accepted more than others, like Mesut Ozil, who seems to be on the up again.

"Some young players are playing well. It was harsh on Gabriel Martinelli to miss out, and Matteo Guendouzi has done well, but he is not moving on at the minute; he has upset Arteta, who wants him fit; he will not be there until he sorts himself out."





The Daily Mail reported this week that Guendouzi has upset Arteta during the trip to Dubai during the winter break and he is now fighting for his Arsenal future.

That's a far cry from the early part of the season under Unai Emery, where the young Frenchman was heavily involved, charged with adding energy to the side.

He was earning rave reviews at that point but the report - if it's accurate - shows just how quickly things can change for a young player.

Arteta has brought the same no-compromise attitude to hard work that Pep Guardiola has with his Manchester City stars, and used at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

If Guardiola can take that hard line with some of world football's best players, Arteta can take it with a young midfielder like Guendouzi still making his way in the game. It remains to be seen how he recovers.



