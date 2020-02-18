Celtic talent admits frustration, claims he can play in different position

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong has been out injured of late.

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong has told The Herald that he can play at left back – and admitted that he has been frustrated recently.

The Bhoys swooped on deadline day in September to sign Frimpong, landing the youngster from Manchester City as one for the future.

Few could have really expected Frimpong to make a big impact this summer, but he has shown exactly why Celtic were so keen to get him to Parkhead.

Frimpong has showed his attacking potential this season with two goals and four assists, leaving Celtic fans excited about his future in Glasgow.

Yet recently, Frimpong hasn't been featuring. He was stretchered off against Kilmarnock last month, having suffered a foot injury.

Almost a month later, Frimpong has yet to make his playing return, but he's back in training so should be back in action soon.

The 19-year-old has now admitted that it has been a frustrating time for him, and he just wants to get back on the pitch and get back playing.

Frimpong added that he can actually play at left back too, a position he isn't really known for having mostly played as a right back, and doesn't know whether Neil Lennon will keep his 3-5-2 system in place once Frimpong returns.

“I play on the right and left,” he said. “Left-back, right-back, I’ve played there. I have played on the left before. It’s been frustrating. I want to get on the pitch as fast as I can. I’ve been waiting for this day so I’m ready. I don’t know if the system will change. I just have to work hard in training. That’s all I can do,” he added.