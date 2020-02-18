Instagram: What is a ‘Catfish’ filter? Are all face-altering effects banned?

Is Catfishing a thing of the past on Instagram? Let's take a look at why AR filters are being deemed dangerous.

Filters on photos are certainly the 'norm' in 2020. So much so that it's questionable whether a photo is even worth posting without a filter.

From Snapchat to Instagram, TikTok and even Facebook, there are many advanced filters you can apply to your pictures.

However, simplistic light-altering photos have slowly but surely evolved into AR filters which can quite literally give the user a brand new face at the click of a button.

Some filters are so dramatic that they've been deemed 'dangerous' and, according to The Sun, have the potential to affect social media users' well-being.

So, what is a 'catfish' filter on Instagram? Can you still get one?

What is a 'catfish' filter on Instagram?

By the looks of things, there isn't a specific 'catfish' filter on Instagram.

However, the term 'catfish' may apply to a fair deal of face-altering filters available on social media.

From Snapchat to TikTok, there are many AR filters available which change everything from the overall face shape, specific facial features, hair colour, eye colour and more.

Can you still get AR filters on Insta?

Yes, there are still AR filters that you can use on Instagram. However, they're not part of the default filters that Insta offers.

There are many filters used on social media which totally alter people's faces. A report from The Independent in October 2019, stated that filters with a 'plastic-surgery effect' were said to be being banned.

The company who created the filters, Spark AR, said that it's: "Removing all effects associated with plastic surgery from the Instagram Effect Gallery”, in addition to “postponing approval of new effects associated with plastic surgery until further notice."

The basic Instagram filters such as Chromatic Pulse, Sunglasses, Puppy, Mood Sparkles, Eyelashes, Light Leak are all available by default. However, users can access special filters such as the Chanel or Louis Vuitton filter which looks to alter the face slightly.

How do the 'catfish' filters work?

Catfish-type filters use Augmented Reality to mix the real image of the user's face with the false features of the filter.

The AR filters are available to try out through the Instagram Stories section rather than a regular post photo. They're more of an interactive element on Instagram rather than the more basic filters you'd see on the usual photo post section of the app.

Users can see the interactivity of the AR filters because they move. For example, the sunglasses appear once the camera recognises a face or puppy ears move along with the Instagram user's head.

